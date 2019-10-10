Blade of the Immortal Anime Launches First Two Episodes

Blade of the Immortal is an extremely graphic anime, diving into the tale of an immortal swordsman who has to kill one thousand evil men in order to be freed of his “curse” of immortality. Manji has appeared before in an anime series, live action film, and a manga of his own, and he is now returning once again with a new anime on Amazon Prime which, lo and behold, is currently available to watch! With its first two episodes now released on the streaming service, you can jump into the harsh world of this bloody samurai tale!

Twitter User NormanicGrav noticed that the series had dropped its first two episodes on Amazon Prime, allowing subscribers to enter the world of the Blade of the Immortal and his seemingly never ending quest to earn his eternal rest:

This new interpretation of Manji and the various ronin and samurai that fall beneath his blade is looking to be a “complete adaptation” of the original manga series, which followed the immortal samurai through some extremely visceral brawls. Not only do the protagonist’s enemies meet their ends, so to does Manji himself get severely injured time after time with his limbs flying into the foreground during any given episode and him suffering severe injuries as he attempts to complete his quest.

If you’re a big fan of samurai tales such as Lone Wolf And Cub and Samurai Champloo, Blade of the Immortal is definitely worth checking out!

Blade of the Immortal was originally created by Hiroaki Samura for Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 1993, and the series was later adapted into an anime in 2008 by Bee Train and Production I.G. The series has been licensed for an English-language release by Dark Horse Comics, and even had a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2017. The series is described as such:

“Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents’ killers…and his quest won’t end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!”