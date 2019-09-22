Blade of the Immortal Anime Confirms Episode Order, Release Date

Hiroaki Samura’s fan-favorite Blade of the Immortal series is one of the many franchises making their grand return as part of the Fall 2019 anime season, but unlike the first anime adaptation released 11 years ago this one is gearing up to be a “complete” adaptation of Samura’s manga. It’s one of the many major anime series joining the slate of offerings on Amazon Prime Video, and a recent promo for the anime’s premiere confirmed that the series will debut on October 10th with two episodes. As spotted by Moetron News on Twitter, we now know how many episodes it will run for as well.

The new Blade of the Immortal anime will be running for 24 episodes, and while this might not seem like it’s a proper amount for a “complete” adaptation — there’s currently no word on whether or not this will be a first season order. But we’ll start getting our answer this October.

The new anime series will be directed by Hiroshi Hamasaki (Steins;Gate) for LIDEN FILMS. Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass) will be handling the series scripts, Shingo Ogiso (The Heroic Legend of Arslan) will serve as the character designer, and Eiko Ishibashi will be composing the music. The opening theme for the series will be titled, “Song of Vision,” and will be perfomed by Kiyohar.

The cast for the series includes Kenjiro Tsuda as Manji, Ayane Sakura as Rin Asano, Nozomu Sasaki as Kagehisa Anotsu, Eiji Hanawa as Sabato Kuroi, Houko Kuwashima as Makie Otono-Tachibana, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Taito Magatsu, Shunsuke Sakuya as Eiku Shizuma, Shinya Fukumatsu as Sosuke Abayama, Yousuke Akimoto as Saburo Anotsu, Masato Obara as Araya Kawakami, Jouji Nakata as Kagimura Habaki, Marika Hayashi as Kyakurin, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Giichi, Tooru Nara as Shira, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Shinriji, Tomokazu Seki as Sori, and Ako Mayama as Yaobikuni.

Blade of the Immortal was originally created by Hiroaki Samura for Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 1993, and the series was later adapted into an anime in 2008 by Bee Train and Production I.G. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Dark Horse Comics, and even had a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2017. Dark Horse officially describes the series as such, “Hiroaki Samura’s Blade of the Immortal will keep you on edge! Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents’ killers…and his quest won’t end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!”