Dandadan Drops New Poster For Fall Premiere

Dandadan is aiming to be one of the strangest, and maybe best, new anime of 2024.

Science SARU is preparing to bring to life one of the strangest manga series in Dandadan. Following two high schoolers who gain powers from the supernatural and the extraterrestrial, the anime adaptation hasn't shared a release date, though the surreal series will arrive this October. To continue the hype train, Dandadan has released a new poster to hint at the misadventures of Momo and Okarun.

Dandadan first began as a manga in 2021 from Yukinobu Tatsu, showing how popular the Shonen series has become in a relatively short amount of time. One of the big hooks of the upcoming anime adaptation is the strange creatures, outrageous battles, and hilarious events that take place in the franchise. Science SARU has had plenty of experience taking on energetic, mind-bending locales thanks to its work on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Devilman: Crybaby.

DandaDan Poster Arrives

The upcoming series has a star studded cast to handle its main cast. Dandadan's voice cast currently includes Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, and Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo.

(Photo: Science SARU)

If this is your first time hearing of Dandadan, the series will arrive on both Crunchyroll and Netflix this October. Here's how the streaming services describe the world where aliens and ghosts can give regular citizens super powers, "This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist."

The description continues, "To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

Via WSJ Manga