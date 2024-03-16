OneRepublic Shares First Look at Kaiju No. 8 Theme

It's no secret that North American interest in anime has grown in recent years, but Kaiju No. 8 is taking things up a level by letting Western rock group, OneRepublic, weave the anime's ending theme. Titled "Nobody", OneRepublic is joining the likes of Yungblud and a member of Imagine Dragons to introduce anime fans to wild world of Kafka and his kaiju clean-up crew. While the anime is set to arrive next month, the creators of the ending theme have shared a new preview to give fans a taste of "Nobody".

When the announcement of OneRepublic's involvement was revealed, the creators of Kaiju No. 8's ending theme took to the internet to express their excitement, "Hello Japan, this is Ryan from OneRepublic. We are very excited to be part of Kaiju No. 8. Our new song "Nobody" was specifically written for the ending theme!" If this is your first time hearing of Kaiju No. 8's upcoming anime series, it is set to be brought to life by Production I.G. The anime studio, which is hot off the heels of its theatrical success, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, has a wide variety of experience with projects including Heavenly Delusion, Psycho-Pass, FLCL Progressive, and many more.

One Kaiju Republic

It's a testament to anime's growing popularity that North American bands are getting in on the ground room floor for productions fresh from Japan. It will be interesting in the future to see what other musical acts make the leap to projects like Kaiju No. 8.

Here’s a little preview of our new song “Nobody” which will be the ending theme song of @KaijuNo8_O_EN! Pre-save the song now at the link in bio. Out 4.12



新曲「Nobody」を少しだけお見せします！『怪獣８号』@KaijuNo8_O… pic.twitter.com/5WgJDT8uIA — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) March 16, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 will begin streaming this spring in Japan, with the anime adaptation arriving on Crunchyroll, along with episodes hitting Twitter. Here's how the streaming service describes the kaiju-packed anime, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

What American bands would you love to see dive further into the anime realm? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.