‘Bleach’ Artist Gives Harley Quinn An Anime Makeover

You may not think Ichigo Kurosaki and Harley Quinn have much in common, but you’d be wrong. Barring their colorful hair, both characters have been inked by Masashi Kudo, and the Bleach character designer just shared his take on the DC Comics vixen.

Over on Twitter, Kudo got fans buzzing when he put up a digital drawing he did of Harley Quinn. The sketch, which can be seen below, shows the heroine in a skin-baring costume with her hair pulled back into her usual pigtails.

As you can see, Harley Quinn has her regular color scheme going here; The girl is seen rocking her red-blue-and-gold look with a coy expression. With her hair tips dyed, Harley is shown rocking an open leather jacket over a cleavage-baring corset. The top is paired with a set of barely-there booty shorts, and the DC Comics icon tops the look off with a pair of netted thigh highs.

According to Kudo, he did the drawing to celebrate the spin-off movie being developed for Harley Quinn. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are set to bring the vixen back to theaters in Birds of Prey, a feature reportedly starring other DC legends like Catwoman. And, if you could not tell, Kudo is definitely all for the solo venture.

If you like this artist’s take on Harley Quinn, you should know Kudo has paid tribute to the character before. The Bleach designer has posted rough sketches of the vixen on Twitter to celebrate her live-action debut in Suicide Squad, and he’s inked other characters like Wonder Woman as well.

For those unfamiliar with Bleach, the series was created by Tite Kubo and follows a young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

