Bleach’s Creator Has Some Choice Words to Share with His Haters

It has been far too long since Bleach was on the radar, but anime fans have finally brought the series back into the limelight. This year, the anime will make a triumphant return as Ichigo Kurosaki will experience the manga’s final arc on screen. Of course, this means Tite Kubo is busy, so the creator has little time to mess with haters. And if they come for Bleach, well – the artist has some choice words for them to chew on.

For those who need a little background info here, Kubo had dealt with his share of haters in life. Bleach was one of Shonen Jump‘s most popular series during its publication, so it was bound to garner critics. However, some of them made things personal when they insulted characters like Orihime, and Kubo fought back on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In some now-deleted tweets, Kubo addressed those netizens who dedicated time to harassing him about Bleach. It was there he told those haters to make manga themselves if they were so confident in their skills and leave Bleach to those who enjoy it.

“If you are talented enough to draw something more interesting than Bleach, you should become a mangaka immediately,” he shared. “If it’s better, it could be more successful than Bleach. If you say you can’t draw, then work hard and become an editor who advises mangaka. If you have any sort of talent, you will be welcome.”

Continuing, Kubo went on to say those with no talent or inkling to work would be smart to stay quiet. “To those without talent, and those who don’t work but complain about their unfair lot, Cana do nothing but hinder those of us who are working hard. They shut their eyes and hole themselves into a crevice, getting by living with their mouths open eating nothing but rain and dust.”

Clearly, Kubo had reached a boiling point with these comments, and they have since been deleted from his page. However, the Internet is forever, and fans of Bleach are reminding everyone about the artist’s brutal words. You don’t have to like Bleach, and sure, you can critique it all you want. But when haters take things too far, well – they better put up a manga that meets their expectations or shut up.

What do you think of Kubo’s comments here? Do you believe Bleach deserved the critiques it got back then…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.