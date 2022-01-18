Bleach Spotlights Ichigo with Its Creator’s Latest Sketch

It has been over a decade, but Bleach is finally read to finish what it started. This year will mark the anime’s return, and as you might have guessed, fans are freaking out. It isn’t every day Ichigo Kurosaki walks back into your life, and now, it seems his creator Tite Kubo is shining a special spotlight on the hero using his sketchbook.

For those who don’t know, Kubo has a fan club known as the Klub Outside. The community is all about Bleach and Burn the Witch, so Kubo is heavily involved as he writes newsletters and answers questions for followers. Now, he is gifting fans with new Ichigo artwork, and it is the perfect way to celebrate 2022.

https://twitter.com/tite_official/status/1482732316644753409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see below, this new art shows Ichigo all relaxed in civilian clothes. He has swapped his usual Soul Reaper robes in for a white t-shirt that hugs his broad shoulders. The hero is rocking his iconic orange hair, and fans can get a close look at his jawline in this profile shot. So even when Kubo is busy, he is down to share new artwork of Ichigo as often as possible.

Now that 2022 is here, fans are eager to see how Kubo hypes Bleach ahead of its comeback. The anime will return this October after years off-air, and netizens have waited about a decade for this comeback. Ichigo will return with the manga’s Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and this anime revival is expected to be one of the biggest things to happen in 2022 for the anime fandom. So if you want to stay informed about Bleach, it might not hurt to join Klub Outside.

What do you think of this latest piece of Bleach artwork? Are you hyped for the franchise’s comeback this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.