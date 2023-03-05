Bleach Cosplay Readies Rukia for Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally made its debut last year and brought back a ton of fan favorites from the original run of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for Rukia Kuchiki's big comeback to the anime with Part 2 of the series dropping later this year! Fans had been eagerly anticipated the anime's adaptation of Tite Kubo's final manga arc for a very long time, and the first slate of episodes for this new series had somehow met all of fans' expectations for it with the new fight it sparked between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is just as anticipated this year as well as the anime will be coming back for Part 2 of its run this Summer. This second phase of the series will kick off some huge battles involving Ichigo and the others following a phase of training making them stronger, and now artist @nellmew on TikTok is reminding fans why Rukia's anime comeback is such a big deal with some perfect cosplay! Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently scheduled to return for Part 2 (of its planned four cour run overall) some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. There has yet to be a concrete release date set for the new episodes as of this writing, but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. You can find both the original anime and Thousand-Year Blood War's first 13 episodes now streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

The first part of the new series introduced a massive new conflict as the Quncies have made their move on the Soul Society as a whole. This brought some of the most intense fights in the series to date, but it was only the beginning as there are even bigger fights to come in Part 2 and everything else slated for the final arc. There are still some characters who have yet to have their comebacks too, so a lot to be excited for.

What are you hoping to see from Rukia and the others from Bleach's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!