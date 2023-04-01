Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Gets High School Reboot for April Fool's Day

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its full return to screens with Part 2 of the new anime's run later this Summer, but the Bleach anime has gotten a fun looking High School reboot for April Fool's Day! After over a decade of fans building up a potential new anime in their heads, Bleach officially returned for a new anime to take on the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga. This first cour of episodes certainly impressed, and now fans are eagerly anticipating what is coming from the anime next.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be throwing Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers into a huge new fight against the Quincies' Sternritter forces in Part 2 later this Summer, but Viz Media has dropped a pretty cool re-imagining for the series that imagines what it would have been like for Ichigo, Renji, and more if they were really just some delinquents hanging out in school. You can check out the special poster for Bleach: The High School Warfare for April Fool's Day below as released by Viz Media:

#BLEACH: THE HIGH SCHOOL WARFARE



Four passionate men put their beliefs and pride on the line at Gotei High School. This is their story...#BLEACHApril pic.twitter.com/S7VMa1o9V4 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 1, 2023

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2: What to Know

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is currently scheduled for a release some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but the Bleach anime has yet to reveal a concrete release date at the time of this writing. The first part of the new Bleach anime set the stage for Ichigo and a few others to go through some dramatic training following their big losses to the Sternritter forces, and they'll each be wanting a major comeback when the new episodes begin.

There's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so in the new Bleach anime so far too. If you wanted to do so, you can find both the original Bleach anime and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first 13 episodes now streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. They tease the new anime as such, "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

