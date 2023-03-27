Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares New Cour 2 Teaser

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been off the air for a while now, but it will not stay that way for much longer. If you did not know, Studio Pierrot will bring the series back to life this summer. July 2023 will mark the return of Ichigo Kurosaki. Of course, fans are eager to see what Bleach has in store for its next cour, and now, a new promo has gone live teasing the comeback.

As you can see below, a new PV was released for Bleach earlier today. The clip, which is titled The Synergy – Special Edition, highlights some of the top moments we've seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far. Beyond that, we got a few teases of Ichigo as he will appear in the anime's new cour, and the hero is as imposing as you'd expect.

Obviously, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has a lot left to do before it wraps, and its upcoming cour is just one of several to go. If you did not know, a total of four cours were ordered by Studio Pierrot. The first cour was released in Fall 2022 alongside other hits like Chainsaw Man. And when its episode order wrapped, Bleach fans learned its next cour was dropping in July 2023.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, you should know the anime marked Ichigo's return to the air after more than a decade. The show adapts Bleach's final manga arc which creator Tite Kubo penned. Overseen by Studio Pierrot, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has released 13 episodes to date, and they are streaming on Hulu exclusively in the United States. Disney+ nabbed the anime's license last year for fans globally and will continue to distribute Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as its remaining cours go live.

Want to know more about Bleach? You can read up on the anime right now courtesy of Viz Media stateside. As for the original anime, Bleach is streaming on Hulu stateside and Disney+ internationally. You can read up on its official synopsis here: "Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

