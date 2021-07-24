Bleach Cosplay Highlights Femme Fetale Yoruichi

✖

Bleach fans are waiting on the word as to when the final story of the manga series will be finally released with a confirmation adaptation in the Thousand Year War Blood Arc, which has been hinted at for years, and it seems as if fans are continuing to honor the franchise created by Tite Kubo. With this year celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Shonen franchise that was once one of the most popular anime series running, fans are crossing their fingers that an announcement regarding the anime's return will arrive sooner rather than later.

Yoruichi Shihoin was an interesting character in a cast of colorful swordsmen that helped make up the Soul Society, not just thanks to her history with the Grim Reapers, but also thanks in part to the fact that she first hit the series as a cat rather than a human being. While her feline form was how we were first introduced to the character, it became apparent that Yoruichi was hiding the full extent of her powers, which she eventually revealed when Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends attempted to rescue Rukia from the Soul Society, who were attempting to execute the female swordsman for her crime in giving her power to Ichigo.

Instagram Cosplayer Chibi Thot shared this impressive Cosplay that brings back the Shonen franchise of Bleach via bringing Yoruichi in her human form to life, who became a fan-favorite character thanks to her sarcastic personality and mentor role to Ichigo:

For those who aren't familiar with the final chapter of Bleach, the Blood War Arc will give Yoruichi a big role as the Soul Society will take on the Quincy family in the long-awaited anime adaptation. While a release date for the final arc has yet to be revealed, fans are crossing their fingers that this year's big anniversary will give us a hint as to when the last chapter will hit the small screen. While creator Tite Kubo has yet to confirm as to whether or not a sequel will ever arrive that dives back into the world of Soul Society, there are plenty of fans who would like to see Ichigo return.

