Bleach Cosplay Puts Fierce Fem Twist on Ichigo

One awesome Bleach cosplay has put a fierce fem twist of Ichigo Kurosaki! Bleach has made a major resurgence in the last couple of years because not only has original series creator Tite Kubo released a new limited series tying into the wider Bleach universe, Burn The Witch (alongside the debut of its anime adaptation), but a second "season" of this short manga series is currently in the works as well. But that's not all as Bleach will soon be making its official anime return to finally close out the series in the way fans have always hoped.

Bleach has announced there are currently plans in place to bring back the anime to finally adapt the final arc of Kubo's original series, the Thousand-Year Blood War, and while there has unfortunately yet to be any concrete updates on when we can expect to see this anime revival, it's still an exciting prospect nonetheless. Until then, we can enjoy seeing Ichigo Kurosaki once more with a brand new spin before all of his new forms in the final arc with this cool fem twist put on the Soul Reaper with awesome cosplay from @sammyscosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc not only brings the Bleach series to an end, and that's one major reason fans have been wanting to see the anime finally take it on. But that's also not the only reason as the final arc of the series offers up brand new forms, new powers, and the wildest and grandest fights of the series overall. Then again, it's appealing because it will finally give fans of the anime the conclusion they have been seeking for all this time. It's why they have been asking to see it for so many years.

When the new Bleach anime was first announced, it was slated for a debut some time in 2021. With potential complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that we have yet to see any updates for the new anime since its initial announcement, it could be even longer of a wait before we finally get to see it all in action at last. But what do you think? Are you excited for Bleach's eventual anime return for its final arc? What are you most excited to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!