Bleach Cosplay Crafts a Terrifyingly Realistic Kenpachi

The Thousand-Year Blood War has brought Bleach back into the spotlight, adapting the final arc that brought the shonen series to a close originally. While Ichigo Kurosaki might be front and center, the Shinigami are getting plenty of opportunities to shine in the face of the Wandenreich's brutal assault on the Soul Society. With Kenpachi training to raise his strength in fighting against the Sternritter, one cosplayer has brought forth a terrifying rendition of what the swordsman might look like if he jumped into the real world.

In an effort to unlock the strength that he had been holding back to make his fights more "fair", the former warrior that held the title of Kenpachi, Unohana, decided to put her life on the line against Zaraki. Unfortunately, Unohana did lose her life during this fight but allowed Zaraki to unlock his Zenpaktu. In fighting against the Sternritter known as Gremmy, Kenpachi unleashed his Shikai and was able to defeat the member of the Wandenreich despite his opponent having the ability to shape reality to his whim. Following his win, Kenpachi was blindsided by a cadre of villainous Sternritter members and saved by Ichigo Kurosaki.

Kenpachi's Grand Return

On September 30th, Bleach's second cours focusing on the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc will come to an end. Titled "Separation", the latest arc has seen Uryu Ishida seemingly leaving his friends behind him to take on the role of Yhwach's heir apparent. While the shock of seeing Ishida by the Wandereich leader's side was a giant one, Ichigo and company still believe that Ishida has his reasons to join Yhwach.

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War will have two more cours following the conclusion of "Separation" to bring an end to the fight against the Wandenreich. At present, Bleach's franchise has yet to confirm what the future will hold for the series following the anime's conclusion though the recent special chapter from creator Tite Kubo leaves the door open for a new arc. Bleach's Breathes From Hell arrived in 2021 and recently received a new color edition to highlight the tale that visits Ichigo and the Soul Society years after the Blood War.

What has been your favorite moment of the Blood War so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.