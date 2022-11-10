Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reminds Everyone Why Kenpachi Should Be Feared

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has introduced a threat the likes of which the Soul Society has never seen, with the Wandenreich infiltration of the Soul Reapers' headquarters seeing countless soldiers killed. With the Sternritter having the ability to steal Bankais, there is one Shinigami who just so happens to operate without the need of one, Kenpachi. Arriving on the scene in the latest anime adaptation, Kenpachi has once again proved not only that he is one of the strongest captains in the Soul Society but also might be one of the greatest characters from Tite Kubo.

Kenpachi arrived on the scene in episode five of Bleach's new season showing his strength by holding three bodies of the Sternritter above his head, presenting anime viewers with a flashback that showed him brutally striking down each of them in his own unique fashion. The first Wandenreich had the ability to transform into a "giant ape" and was slashed in two by Kenpachi, with the second antagonist having his throat horrifically ripped out when the Shinigami grew tired of his threats. Finally, the third villain had the ability to transform into Kenpachi himself, creating a brief challenge for the Soul Reaper, until Kenpachi got serious that is.

Bleach: Kenpachi's Blood War

The swagger that Kenpachi has, along with his desire to only fight in battles that might result in his own death, is shockingly one of the most fun parts of Bleach overall, with his glee becoming infectious for fans who have been following the series since the start. What's amazing about Kenpachi's strength is that he has yet to truly unleash his Bankai in the Shonen series, not because he can't mind you, but because in a way, he believes it beneath him. The Soul Reaper's flippant attitude and brutal "blink and you'll miss it" kill strikes help him to stand out from some of the other stalwart Shinigami.

Of course, Kenpachi's resolve isn't enough for him to immediately take down the leader of this new threat in Yhwach, but the fact that he was able to make much headway and take down opponents that his fellow Soul Reapers struggled with, helps confirm that this Shonen brawler remains the "GOAT" of the series.

