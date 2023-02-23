Bleach Cosplay Brings The Blood War's Unohana Back To Life

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc didn't just bring the supernatural Shonen series back to the small screen, the latest arc of the Soul Society also saw the origin of Unohana explored, revealing that the swordsman once held the title of "Kenpachi". Formerly a criminal that was thought to be one of the most deadly in the spiritual world, Unohana would come to be one of the greatest swordsman working for the Soul Society. Now, a cosplayer has brought her back to life before the anime adaptation returns later this year.

When last we saw Unohana, she had made the ultimate sacrifice in a bid to make the current Kenpachi stronger, as she gave her life in the fight with the vicious swordsman. In her demise, Kenpachi was, apparently, able to discover his Bankai, with a voice in his head arriving during his last appearance in Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc. With Ichigo Kurosaki receiving a power upgrade thanks to the steps he was taking following his disastorous fight against the Sternritter, and their leader Yhwach, the Soul Society are looking to get some payback for the heavy losses they suffered in fighting against the Wandenreich, aka the "Invisible Empire".

Bleach: The One-Time Kenpachi

Instagram Cosplayer Yayaizen created a picture perfect recreation of the now deceased member of the Soul Society whose death might give her allies a major advantage by finally delivering unto Kenpachi his Bankai, which was specifically held back from him in fear that his power would be turned against his current allies:

The first batch of episodes for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War introduced the Sternritter and brought back the Soul Society after a hiatus of a number of years. With the next new episodes arriving this summer, Ichigo and his allies will have some more deadly challenges ahead of them, though they won't be able to rely on Unohana this time around. Luckily, the Soul Society might just see Kenpachi sporting a Bankai to help in fighting against the forces of Yhwach.

Are you hyped to jump back into the Thousand Year Blood War Arc this summer? Do you think we'll see Kenpachi's new Bankai when the series returns this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.