Bleach Is Finally Getting a Vinyl Soundtrack

Oh, it's happening. At long last, Bleach is ready to give the fans what they've been asking for. After all, the hit anime is about to get its own vinyl soundtrack after years of waiting, and collectors are on standby to bring a bundle home.

Not long ago, Milan Records announced it was releasing a vinyl soundtrack covering the first two volumes of Bleach. The OST was overseen by Shiro Sagisu years ago, and now, fans with record players will be able to hear his music in a new way.

Currently, pre-orders are slated to debut on February 9th at 8:00 pm PST through Milan Records' web store. Addition pre-orders will go live the next day at other retailers.

The soundtrack bundle will include two vinyl records with a blue-pink palette. The soundtrack will also include key art from the original Bleach anime as well as concept art inspired by the series. And of course, the cover jacket features art of Ichigo Kurosaki bandaged in his Soul Reaper uniform with a sword in hand.

As for the tracks included, the Bleach bundle will come with 30+ tracks. You can read the full tracklist below:

SIDE A

raw breath of dangerenemy unseen



will of the heart



heat of the battle



blaze of the soul reaper



never meant to belong



on the precipice of defeat



SIDE B

Number One (vocal ver.)



Nothing Can Be Explained (vocal ver.)



burden of the past



catch-22



storm center



requiem for the lost ones



going home



SIDE C

chocked



on the verge of insanity



confrontation



a requiem



citadel of the bount



diago 45 tango



ominous premonition



phenomena



here to stay



SIDE D

The Calling



Shadow's masquerade



whisper of the apocalypse



back to the wall



rage of lunacy



torn apart



swan song



999



