Bleach Is Finally Getting a Vinyl Soundtrack
Oh, it's happening. At long last, Bleach is ready to give the fans what they've been asking for. After all, the hit anime is about to get its own vinyl soundtrack after years of waiting, and collectors are on standby to bring a bundle home.
Not long ago, Milan Records announced it was releasing a vinyl soundtrack covering the first two volumes of Bleach. The OST was overseen by Shiro Sagisu years ago, and now, fans with record players will be able to hear his music in a new way.
Currently, pre-orders are slated to debut on February 9th at 8:00 pm PST through Milan Records' web store. Addition pre-orders will go live the next day at other retailers.
The soundtrack bundle will include two vinyl records with a blue-pink palette. The soundtrack will also include key art from the original Bleach anime as well as concept art inspired by the series. And of course, the cover jacket features art of Ichigo Kurosaki bandaged in his Soul Reaper uniform with a sword in hand.
As for the tracks included, the Bleach bundle will come with 30+ tracks. You can read the full tracklist below:
SIDE A
- raw breath of dangerenemy unseen
- will of the heart
- heat of the battle
- blaze of the soul reaper
- never meant to belong
- on the precipice of defeat
SIDE B
- Number One (vocal ver.)
- Nothing Can Be Explained (vocal ver.)
- burden of the past
- catch-22
- storm center
- requiem for the lost ones
- going home
SIDE C
- chocked
- on the verge of insanity
- confrontation
- a requiem
- citadel of the bount
- diago 45 tango
- ominous premonition
- phenomena
- here to stay
SIDE D
- The Calling
- Shadow's masquerade
- whisper of the apocalypse
- back to the wall
- rage of lunacy
- torn apart
- swan song
- 999
Will you be adding this anime vinyl to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.