Bleach Creator Honors Unohana in New Art

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has seen the Soul Society attempting to heal from the terrifying attack that was launched on them by the Wandenreich, with the Shinigami losing a large percentage of their soldiers along with their leader, the wildly powerful Soul Reaper known as Yamamato. One of the "break glass in case of emergency" scenarios has been to amplify Kenpachi's strength, with creator Tite Kubo honoring the previous "Kenpachi", Unohana, with new art prior to the conclusion of her deadly battle with the current holder of the title.

During this latest battle, which might be pound for pound one of the bloodiest of the Shonen franchise to date especially when you factor in Unohana's Bankai, viewers were able to learn more about the past that the previous Kenpachi, and the current, had with one another. Even as a child, the Kenpachi we know today was murdering people regularly, leaving mountains of corpses in his wake. What made this battle especially surprising was that Unohana reveals that Kenpachi has been purposefully holding back his strength to make his fights as deadly as possible. The battle resulted in Unohana seemingly leaving this mortal coil, with Kenpachi claiming victory but losing his most valued sparring partner in the process.

Bleach: Kenpachi War

Tite Kubo took to his Official Twitter Account to imagine a very different-looking Unohana, who lost her battle against Kenpachi but in doing so has perhaps given the Soul Society one of the keys in taking the fight directly to the Wandenreich:

Following the battle between the two Kenpachis, the current Kenpachi heard a voice coming from his sword, most likely meaning that the time is nigh for one of the strongest Soul Reapers to unveil his Bankai. Throughout Bleach's story, Kenpachi has entirely relied on his strength without the use of a Bankai, so seeing him hit this level might be more than enough to defeat Yhwach and his forces, even without Ichigo's help.

On the flip side of things, Ichigo and Renji are attempting to level up in a similar fashion as Kenpachi, presumably looking to forge new Zenpaktos to fight against the Sternritter following their major losses.

Are you sad to see Unohana seemingly die in this latest episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.