Bleach Cosplay Reignites The Fire With Yamamoto

The Thousand-Year Blood has featured plenty of death and destruction in Bleach's anime history. One of the biggest casualties of the fight against Yhwach and his forces in the Sternritter was the head of the Soul Society, Yamamoto. Despite his wild strength, the Shinigami leader wasn't able to survive his encounter against the head of the Wandenreich, leaving Ichigo and his friends in quite the uphill battle. While Yamamoto might be gone, he certainly isn't forgotten as one cosplayer is able to bring the flame-wielding Soul Reaper back from the grave.

Following the death of Yamamoto, the Soul Society has been grappling with how to win the Thousand-Year Blood War and defeat the Sternritter. Luckily, Ichigo and his friends still had a major ace up their sleeve when it came to the Shinigami's "Royal Guard", a collection of some of the strongest Shinigami in existence. When last we left the anime adaptation, Yhwach was able to increase his power by a significant degree, much to the dismay of his underlings. In increasing his strength, the Sternritter leader took the power from those in his army, leaving them in quite the pinch as they continue to fight against the Soul Society.

Yamamoto Resurrected

The new Bleach Cosplay was released to help in celebrating Yamamoto's birthday, as the Shinigami leader proved in the latest season why he wore the crown in the Soul Society. With Yamamoto now dead, Ichigo is going to have to step things up in an effort to defeat the Wandenreich. Luckily, the shonen star was able to increase his strength substantially thanks to some wild training along with some changes to his sword.

Studio Pierrot has confirmed that the Thousand-Year Blood War will return in 2024, with the third cours of Bleach's recent season aiming to see Ichigo and the Soul Society still struggling with the Sternritter. Those anime fans who read the manga know what awaits Ichigo and his friends, and it's sure to make for some of the biggest anime moments of the year.

Who has been your favorite member of the Soul Society during the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War? Which Shinigami do you predict won't make it out of this current season alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.