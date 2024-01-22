Bleach Cosplay Highlights Ichigo's Mom, Masaki

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fully introduced fans to Ichigo Kurosaki's mother, Masaki, and now his mom has come back to life with some cool cosplay! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga was finally given an anime adaptation after a decade of fans hoping to see the anime return with new episodes, and with the final arc fans are finally seeing some of the biggest moments from the manga run get their anime due in full. This includes some key moments fleshing out the past between Ichigo's mother and father and how they eventually gave him the power he has currently.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended its first run of episodes with a mini-arc revealing how Ichigo's mother and father first met, and with it revealed that Masaki was actually a Quincy (and thus opening up Ichigo to a whole new set of powers). It was also where fans got to see what a prominent character Ichigo's mom was in the grand scheme of things, and now anime fans know as well. Bringing both versions of Masaki back to life (and thus back to the spotlight) is artist f.f_planton on TikTok with some awesome cosplay serving as a great reminder of how cool she is! Check it out below.

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach is currently now in the works on a third cour of episodes coming to screens later this year. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is scheduled for a release some time later this year, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime's second cour ended with a break in the fights between the members of Squad Zero and the final members of the Sternritter, and it seemed like the Soul Reapers were on the path to victory.

But with two more waves of episodes before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War comes to an end, there are still some huge fights, character returns, power ups and more that fans will need to see in action. The series is only heating up from this point on, but you can go back and check out everything that's happened so far with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

What did you think of Masaki's full anime arc in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!