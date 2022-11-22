Bleach Creator Highlights the First Soul Reaper Captains in Special Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully revealed the original captains of the 13 Court Guard Squads in the newest episode of the anime, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating with some special new art highlighting a much closer look at this infamous group! While the very first Soul Reaper Captains have been mentioned in passing before, and have been seen at a glance in the manga and anime, the newest episode of the series taking on the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga has officially brought them all to the center of the action.

This was an exclusive moment for the anime helping to further flesh out the events of the manga's final arc as seen in Tite Kubo's original run, and it's clear that the anime is helping to bring the complete version of the story that Kubo had been ruminating on for quite some time. That's more true than ever with the full look at the original roster of Soul Reaper Captains, and you can check them out below with a new spread shared in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter):

BLEACH Special Illustration by Tite Kubo in Issue #51. pic.twitter.com/hmU22zQZmh — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) November 20, 2022

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's Newest Episodes

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. It's a few episodes into its run thus far (and there are a few episodes of the English dub now available), so it's the perfect time to jump back into the franchise and see how the final arc has kicked everything off. If you are interesting in doing just that, you can now find the new anime streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories.

The first few episodes have kicked off a huge fight between the Soul Reapers and Quincies, and it's a feud that goes back several years. It's why the newest episode has the flashback to the very first group of Captains, and really only the start of a bigger war to come in the future. But how are you liking Bleach's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!