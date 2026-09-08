Bleach Final Season Shares New Looks at Ichigo & More Ahead of Anime’s Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is fast approaching the anime’s final episode, and some special events coming up have revealed some cool new looks at Ichigo Kurosaki and the others ahead of that grand finale. Bleach fans have been waiting over a decade for the TV anime adaptation to return with a proper adaptation of Tite Kubo’s final arc, and we’ve gotten to see that in action over three hit seasons thus far. But this final season of episodes have been full of the biggest moments yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has been introducing a ton of big sequences that were never seen in action with the original manga, and that also includes a ton of cool transformations fans have wanted to see come to the anime. As the series gets closer to its end, Bleach has announced two special events coming to Japan later this Fall and has dropped some cool new posters for each to help celebrate. Check them out below.

Bleach’s Final Season Announces New Events for Grand Finale

Courtesy of Shueisha / The Guest Cafe

Courtesy of Shueisha / Aninight

Opening first in Japan is a special collaboration cafe coming on September 18th in the region, and it will include some exclusive goods that will only be available there. It’s the same for the Bleach SOULGROOVER Summer 2026 event coming on the 21st. It will feature a performance of the anime’s most memorable music with members of the cast in attendance, but unfortunately both events are exclusive to Japan in the meantime. But at least fans can check them out from afar thanks to these cool new visuals showing off Ichigo and the others one more time before it all ends.

That ending is coming up very quickly too. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has already released seven episodes from the time of this writing, and that means there are only three episodes left before it all wraps up. Fans have been wondering how the anime is going to ultimately stick the landing, however, as there still seem to be plenty of things that the series needs to cover within these few episodes. At the same time, there’s still a hope for even more of the original story moments we’ve seen through the final season so far.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

Play video

When Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity first began, it seemed like the anime was on a pretty clear shot towards its grand finale. There were only a few chapters of Kubo’s manga left to cover, and we’ve seen those faithfully brought to life before it reached the halfway point. Because once the anime reached the fifth episode, the anime has been adding in some of the biggest changes that fans have seen thus far. The story’s gone in such a wild direction that it’s not quite clear if it will return to the manga’s version of the finale.

It’s now time to catch up with everything that’s happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far. You can find the first three seasons of the new anime along with the entirety of the classic TV series run now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The English dub release for the final season has kicked off as well, so there aren’t many excuses to make to keep you from seeing how this one ends.