5 Anime Ending in September 2026 You Won’t Want to Miss

The September season has arrived, meaning the end of the summer season is nearing, and many ongoing anime are coming to a conclusion as well. The summer season of 2026 has arguably been one of the better seasons of the year, as it has been filled with variety, featuring the return of classic anime, epic debuts, and some intriguing adult anime.

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However, while there are dozens of anime currently airing that are exciting in their own right, a few are particularly worth looking forward to as they approach the end of their summer-season runs. This includes two anime concluding completely, while the others have had unique runs and hold a lot of importance with their performances so far this season.

5) Tomb Raider King

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Tomb Raider King has no doubt been one of the most intriguing anime debuts of this season, as it harbored many elements similar to Solo Leveling, and fans were intrigued to see how this anime would turn out. The anime, though, did borrow many elements from Solo Leveling, but it eventually proved to be quite different. While Jinwoo’s story was about leveling up, Jooheon’s is about revenge.

This makes Jooheon’s journey even more compelling at times, as it gives the story a personal nuance. Unlike Jinwoo, Jooheon also forms his own small team to embark on his quest for revenge. The anime has so far turned into its own unique story, and it will be interesting to see on which note it comes to an end and how it further evolves beyond being a Solo Leveling-like anime.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has no doubt been one of the most exciting anime of not just this season but of spring as well, as it is one of the few series with more than 12 episodes, spanning two consecutive seasons of the year. While this is one of its unique aspects, the anime series’ best element has been its direct comparison to Fullmetal Alchemist, as it is the literal successor to this masterpiece.

With its long run, the anime has constantly proved that it is one of the most interesting series, living up to its predecessor with perfect twists, dark elements, and just the right touch of comedy that makes it a great anime. There is no doubt that this anime is positioned to end on a compelling note as well, making it something fans won’t want to miss.

3) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

What the anime industry has been missing was undoubtedly the presence of more adult anime, and one of the first series to fulfill those wishes was Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, with its perfect and simple adult nuance. As the title of the anime suggests, it follows a salaryman in his 40s, with one of the most interesting aspects being his trips to the supermarket, where he shares a platonic cigarette with a hipster-dressed girl.

This anime had already been featured in the spring season with a special 12-episode mini-run, based on the six episodes of the anime, and immediately received top ratings on Crunchyroll this year. Now, the summer season has seen the anime progress very well, depicting the remaining episodes of the season, with its finale also scheduled for the end of September. It will be interesting to see how this anime ultimately comes to an end.

2) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Black Torch was the shonen anime of Summer 2026, and immediately after its arrival, the anime became one of the hottest and arguably best shonen anime of the entire year. From the start, it has featured the perfect classic nuances of shonen anime that fans are already familiar with, employing them in a way that produces a great story with one of the best new shonen heroes.

However, the most interesting part is that the anime is based on a manga that only ran for 19 chapters, and the series is going to end very soon, as it has already covered 14 chapters as of this writing. Black Torch will not just conclude its anime run, but the story itself will end for good. However, with its ending, it will prove that even cancelled series can be amazing, and that if the original had been given a chance, it could have blossomed into a great shonen series.

1) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Image via Studio Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s final part was arguably the most anticipated anime of not just the Summer 2026 season but of the entire year, as the anime was finally set to conclude its run. Bleach is finally going to get the ending it deserves, 22 years after the anime first arrived. The final part of this arc has been an absolute banger, going even beyond what the manga had depicted.

This has made some of the episodes in this final arc among the most epic entries in the series. The anime is finally approaching its end and will conclude on September 26 of this year, finally bringing Bleach to an end for good. This will make the anime’s finale not just one you won’t want to miss in Summer 2026, but perhaps one of the most anticipated endings of the past few years.