Bleach’s Final Season Confirms Finale Is Coming Soon & Fans Need to Be Ready

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been taking the anime world by storm ever since it made its debut with its final season this Summer, but its grand finale is coming much faster than many fans might be ready for. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity got off to a late start when compared to the rest of the new anime releases also airing during the Summer 2026 schedule, but it’s because it actually has much fewer total episodes planned than a standard cour of an anime. There’s just not a lot left to adapt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is only confirmed to run for ten episodes in total, and that makes it much shorter than the first three seasons of this new era of the anime. It makes a lot of sense as the final season was only set to adapt the final few chapters of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, but it’s still a tough pill to swallow as now fans need to be ready to say goodbye at last as this massively popular revival for the anime is finally at its end.

When Does Bleach’s Final Episode Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

With six episodes currently aired as of the time of this writing, there are only four more episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity comes to an end. With Episode 7 of the series coming on Saturday, September 5th, it means that the final episode of the anime will then be airing on Saturday, September 26th. This puts it just before the end of the Summer 2026 window, and right in time to leave screens before the Fall 2026 slate begins. The release schedule for the anime’s final episodes break down as such:

Episode 7 – September 5th

Episode 8 – September 12th

Episode 9 – September 19th

Episode 10 – September 26th

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has officially kicked off the English dub release for its final slate of episodes, and fans of that release will be able to continue watching the series through October. But there’s a good chance that they’ll see some clips from the finale before they reach it, and that’s just an unfortunate result of the stacked release schedule. But at the same time, there are still lots of surprises to enjoy.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

Play video

Bleach‘s original manga run ended in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ended ten long years ago, so it’s hard to imagine that the anime is going to be too different from the way Kubo’s original story had ended. But as we have seen in the final season thus far, there is plenty of room for bigger surprises and shocking moments as Kubo has made the anime the most fleshed out version of the grand finale to date. So there are still lots of questions heading into how it’s all going to end.

Bleach has gone as far as debuting a brand new Ichigo form exclusive to the anime, only to reveal that Yhwach is still stronger. It’s been wild to see this final fight play out with Ichigo being so out of his depth in power compared to the way his fights have gone in the past, so make sure you catch up with it all now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime.