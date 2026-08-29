Bleach’s Final Season Finally Returns With English Dub (New Release Schedule Revealed)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now back in action with its final season of episodes this Summer, and the English dub release of this final season has finally kicked off a new schedule of releases with Hulu. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is the final slate of episodes adapting Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and it’s a grand finale that fans of the franchise have been waiting over a decade to see in action. And now fans of the English dub can finally jump into the final slate of episodes too.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has finally returned with the first episode of its English, Spanish, Portuguese, and German dubs releases now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Other international dubs will be launching through September, and new episodes of the dub releases will be released on a weekly schedule from now on. It’s time to jump back into the anime to see how it’s all going to end.

Bleach’s Final Season Confirms New English Dub Release Schedule

Courtesy of Viz Media

As detailed by Viz Media, English and Spanish dubs of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity will be streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu exclusively in the United States starting on Saturday, August 29th at 7:30 am PDT. Disney+ will also be streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, and German dubs across international territories on August 29th. The French dub of the series will also begin on Disney+ on September 19th, and the Italian dub starts on October 3rd.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has crossed the halfway point of its official Japanese language run, and there are only a few more episodes left to go before it all comes to an end. The final season of the franchise is unfortunately going to be much shorter than everything that came before, but fans have been met with some massive surprises that have already shaken up everything they had expected going in. Now it’s just a matter of time before we see what else has changed before the grand finale.

How Will Bleach’s Anime End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been shaking things up quite a bit through its first three seasons thus far as they have been offering some brand new forms, scenes, and moments that fans never saw go down in Tite Kubo’s original manga version of the events. With the creator adding lots of new materials and working closely with the anime production team through the process, the anime has been the most complete version of the final arc released thus far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has been a huge hit with fans thanks to how many shocks and surprises it’s had compared to the original version of the events, and that’s likely only going to continue further as Ichigo’s final fight with Yhwach reaches a whole new kind of turning point. But with the final season reaching its final weeks, it’s the perfect time to jump into the series to see how it’s all going to end. Especially if you’re a fan of the English dub release. You’re going to want to see it all go down.