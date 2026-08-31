Almost 22 Years Later, Bleach Has Finally Entered Its Endgame With the Perfect Final Battle

Bleach has been one of the biggest anime of all time, renowned as one of the Big Three and likely to remain so for a long time. It established that identity when it was first released in October 2004, delivering the perfect combination of shonen anime elements. Its main hero, Ichigo, became an iconic character by bringing a unique identity to the traditional shonen protagonist. As the narrative progressed through Studio Pierrot’s original anime adaptation, Ichigo eventually faced Aizen as the series’ final villain. However, fans of the manga knew that this wasn’t the true end, as the series had a final arc that the anime had not adapted.

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However, the anime returned with its final installment, adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc in October 2022 with modern animation to give the series the ending it deserved. Ever since the arc began, the series has steadily pushed toward the final battle between Ichigo and Yhwach, with the former once again taking on the responsibility of saving the Soul Society. Across this final part and the one before it, the series has delivered many epic battles, but it has finally arrived at its final moment, with Yhwach standing as the ultimate villain against Ichigo and only four episodes remaining.

Bleach Anime Nears Its End With Only Four Episodes Remaining

Image via Studio Pierrot

This season has actually been one of the most epic runs that Bleach has ever had, with all six episodes so far unveiling new and crazy developments, including the depiction of two Bankai that the series had never seen before and a major retcon involving a famous character. However, the past few episodes have focused on Ichigo and his confrontation with Yhwach. As the Quincy King completely overwhelmed Ichigo, Orihime sacrificed herself and took down Yhwach; however, the latest episode reversed this by having Yhwach regain the complete power he had shared with Haschwalth.

He immediately dominated everyone again and broke Ichigo’s Bankai before it could even attack this time, while others, including Rukia and Abarai, were suppressed by Yhwach’s spiritual pressure. This has made it clear that Yhwach is finally at his full power, and Ichigo will have to make a comeback to take down the final villain. With four episodes remaining, fans can expect the next couple of episodes to reveal a surprising element that will present Ichigo as the hero who can finally stand against the final villain in a deserving final confrontation.

At this point, it seems that, unlike his battle with Aizen, Ichigo will need the help of others to take down the final villain, once again echoing the famous trope of the power of unity defeating a villain who possesses the power of darkness. The episodes so far have even set up this trope, with key characters stationed alongside Ichigo while the Soul Society’s trust in him, and possibly giving him their spiritual pressure, will further elevate Ichigo’s standing as the ultimate Soul Reaper. However the final moments of Bleach unfold, they will finally mark the ending the series deserved as one of the biggest shonen anime ever, fulfilling the wishes of thousands while also bringing an end to a legacy that began 22 years ago.