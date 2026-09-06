Bleach’s Final Season Brings Back Fan-Favorites for New Scenes Ahead of Anime’s Grand Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in its final slate of episodes, and the final season of the anime has brought back some missing fan-favorite faces for some brand new moments ahead of the grand finale. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been making some huge changes from the way Tite Kubo’s original manga version of the story played out over its first three seasons, but the changes in the final season thus far have notably been the most important yet. Especially as it’s clearer than ever that the anime is on the cusp of its grand finale.

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With only four episodes left before it all comes to an end, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 7 had a lot riding on its shoulders now that it has seemingly used Yhwach’s Almighty power to return to the universe where he’s winning the fight at all times. But the latest episode fills a major side plot never seen in the original as Uryu teams up with some unlikely allies (who have been missing from the action thus far) to foil one of Yhwach’s master plans.

Bleach Includes Major New Scenes for Nel, Harribel and More

URYU OH MY GOD



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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been the fullest version of Tite Kubo’s final Bleach arc thanks to the fact that the creator has been working very closely with the anime’s production team to include all sorts of new story materials and moments never seen before. Kubo had to rush through the manga’s original finale thanks to waning Shonen Jump sales, and the creator has been able to think back on it all this time to help bring the finale to its most complete version of the story to date. Naturally, this includes giving Uryu and the others something to actually do.

One unresolved plot point from Bleach’s original final arc was the fact that the overwhelming energy was set to destroy all three worlds before Yhwach made his move. It’s then revealed that Uryu’s grandfather had actually secretly developed a giant bomb made out of Reishi, and colliding it with the energies below would cancel the both of them out. This leads to a final sequence where Uryu works together with Nel, Harribel, and a few others for one last confrontation against Yhwach and ultimately succeeds.

What Does This Mean for Bleach’s Finale?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has reached its final three episodes, and that means there is still room to explore with new material before it all comes to an end. The final fight against Yhwach isn’t a long one at all thanks to Kubo’s rushed finale, and the anime has the ultimate chance to finally make up for that lack of satisfying conclusion that has been lingering over the story for ten long years at this point. But as the anime reaches that ending, fans still can’t help but be concerned.

Yhwach was able to shrug off this big effort thanks to Almighty, and the final moments of the episode see him escape and presumably head into the Soul Society much like Bleach’s manga did. This is the true endgame for this final arc, but so much has been changed at this point that it’s not quite clear who might be involved in how it all comes to an end. And whether or not it’ll have the same epilogue after it all. For now, make sure you’re up to date with the latest episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.