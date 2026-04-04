Bleach Gives Fans a Gift To Prepare For The Thousand-Year Blood War’s End

This summer, the grand finale for Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society is preparing to air as Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity will arrive. Adapting the final major arc from creator Tite Kubo, Studio Pierrot will forge the story of the Shinigami taking on Yhwach and the Sternritter for the final time. To keep the hype train rolling on, Viz Media has revealed a brand new gift for the fans that not only will help them return to the supernatural shonen series, but it will also allow anime enthusiasts to create brand new stories of their own within the world of Bleach.

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Viz Media revealed a new website, “Bleach Memories,” that lets fans enter the world of the Soul Society in an unexpected way. Here’s how the company describes the digital experience: “The last, thrilling chapter of the story is finally here! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is coming in July 2026. Create your own original images using scenes, illustrations, and items taken from the entire series. Share them on social media, and let’s all get hyped for the grand finale! Use this opportunity to share your favorite Bleach memories and what makes the series so special with the world! More assets coming soon!”

Celebrate BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Part – The Calamity's upcoming July release with BLEACH THE MEMORIES!



This special website lets you create your own original images using scenes, illustrations, and more from the series to celebrate your favorite BLEACH memories on… pic.twitter.com/v9SEK0VpXe — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) April 4, 2026

The Soul Society’s Future

The Blood War’s conclusion, surprisingly enough, isn’t the only Bleach story arriving this year. Alongside the anime’s return this summer, a new novel will examine an alternate reality that started as an “April Fool’s Day” but took on a life of its own. Bleach: The High School Warfare imagines a very different world for Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, having them trade in their fight against Hollows for a more high-school-based drama. “Don’t Bleach My Fist” will release on June 4th in Japan, and while it has yet to receive an anime adaptation, wilder things have happened.

As for the upcoming Blood War’s conclusion, fans should expect quite a conclusion as Ichigo and his allies bring the war to Yhwach directly. When we last left the anime adaptation, the big bad of Bleach’s anime comeback had gained the power of the Soul King, allowing him to change reality as he saw fit. Despite this nigh-invincible power, the Shinigami are still going to attempt to defeat him in the upcoming Calamity. Unfortunately, while the anime adaptation will return this year, the same can’t be said for the original manga.

To date, creator Tite Kubo hasn’t revealed any plans to make a return to Ichigo Kurosaki’s story. Bleach: No Breaths From Hell was a special manga chapter that dropped in 2021, hinting at the future of the Soul Society. While this installment did end with quite the cliffhanger, hinting at a familiar threat to the Soul Reapers, the mangaka hasn’t hinted at any new chapters. Perhaps, once the Blood War ends, Bleach’s manga might make a comeback in the future.

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