Bleach Returns With Ichigo’s Coolest Forms Ahead of Anime’s Final Season

Bleach is gearing up to make its comeback later this Summer with the final season of the anime, and the franchise is setting up for what’s to come by highlighting some of Ichigo Kurosaki’s coolest forms so far. Bleach fans have been waiting for the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original manga series to get its fair anime adaptation debut for two decades at this point, and it’s finally going to come to pass later this Summer. The final season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has a lot of forms that fans can’t wait to see in action.

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Ichigo and the other fighters will be unleashing powerful new forms that fans will see in the final battles, and each one is just as iconic as the forms that had come before. Bleach’s anime has really gone far out with the way it shows off Ichigo’s forms in the past, and it’s why fans are so excited to see what comes next. A great way to get reacquainted with all of those cool forms is a new poster Bleach: The Stories has shared to highlight the Arrancar arc. Check it out below.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its premiere in Japan sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. The anime franchise has been steadily getting ready for this grand finale with the special Bleach: The Stories project, where those behind the scenes of the anime have been celebrating the series’ past and revealing new stories about their experiences with those episodes.

It’s through this special project we’ve gotten to see all these cool new looks at Ichigo’s best forms, and thankfully the final season of the series will be offering a new transformation as well. Ichigo has been spending the first three parts of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc preparing for an inevitable second fight against Yhwach, and has been trying his best to reach a new level of strength for it. With this final wave of episodes, fans will get to see what Ichigo has been able to pull off.

What’s Going to Happen in Bleach: TYBW Part 4?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be showing off the final fights between Ichigo and Yhwach’s forces, but there are still going to be some special surprises in store for fans. One of the best aspects of this new generation of the Bleach anime is the fact that Kubo himself has been including new story and character materials in the anime’s version of the arc, and thus it has felt like the most complete version of the story. It’s going to be the same case for this final batch of episodes too.

Kubo has teased fans about the fact that there are going to be more changes to the way the manga worked through the final arc, and even teased a brand new character not seen in the arc before. So those are just even more reasons to be excited for Bleach’s long awaited comeback hitting later this year. You can currently catch up with it all now streaming with Hulu.

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