Bleach Teases New 2026 Story

The Soul Society is preparing to say goodbye to the Thousand-Year Blood War this year as Bleach and Studio Pierrot are preparing for the final anime part of the beloved television show’s comeback. With this final entry ending the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter, many shonen fans are wondering what the future will hold for Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Soul Reapers. Even though creator Tite Kubo hasn’t revealed if he plans on forging new stories for his beloved series, this isn’t stopping the supernatural franchise from injecting new stories into its history. This June, prepare to return to a very different take on the world of Bleach.

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For those who might not be familiar, Bleach: The High School Warfare presented an alternate universe that focused on the Soul Society’s heroes in a wild new world. Ironically enough, the world was presented as an April Fool’s Day prank in 2023, but ever since creator Tite Kubo first introduced this new reality, it has been routinely revisited. We can assure you, the upcoming novel, “Don’t Bleach My Fist,” is not a prank and will further explore this new universe. Set to release on June 4th from writer Ryohgo Narita in Japan, Jump Books released the first chapter of the spin-off to get fans ready for this unexpected Bleach story. You can check out the new chapter by clicking here.

The History of Bleach’s High School Warfare

Courtesy of Shueisha

As mentioned earlier, Bleach: The High School Warfare was first introduced in 2023, but would eventually receive a life of its own. In 2024, an original dating sim video game was released, which you can still play for free as we speak, seeing this new take on the classic shonen characters. An anime adaptation of this world hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, though the popularity of the shonen franchise could warrant this spin-off one day hitting the screen. With no new anime adaptation confirmed following the Blood War’s conclusion, taking the Soul Society back to high school might be in the cards.

As of the writing of this article, a release date has yet to be confirmed for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, though Studio Pierrot has revealed that it will land at some point this year. When last we left Ichigo and his Shinigami comrades, the final battle against Yhwach was about to begin. While the substitute Soul Reaper’s fight against the head of the Wandenreich is reason enough to check out the anime’s conclusion, some major events will take place in the coming episodes. One of the biggest anticipated events will involve Kenpachi and his Bankai, something that has been teased throughout the latest season but has yet to be revealed. Without diving into spoiler territory, expect the eye-patch-wearing swordsman to have a major moment in the final episodes of the Blood War.

What do you think of Bleach returning via this alternate reality this summer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Jump Books