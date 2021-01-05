Burn the Witch Creator Teases Season 2 Plans

✖

Burn the Witch made its debut back in 2020, and the series ended its first season with an anime adaptation that left fans wanting more. Of course, that is why fans were elated to learn a second season was on the way, but details on the new installment have been scant. That is, until now. Creator Tite Kubo recently updated fans on the Burn the Witch, and it was there the artist said he is taking his time with this story.

The sentiment was shared during Jump Festa as Kubo appeared at Burn the Witch stage. The artist, who was joined by the anime's lead actresses, was asked about his impression of season two.

"For now, I want to build the world of Burn the Witch without intertwining it too much with Bleach. But I'll throw in some subtle Easter eggs as fan-service for the readers," the artist said.

Clearly, Kubo has his mind focused on season two and how he can best build out the world found in Burn the Witch. In its first few chapters, the manga colored a fantastical world with lots of room to explore. Kubo is keen on expanding that goodness for fans, but he will take his time doing so. In this interview, the artist said season two is in the works, but it isn't coming as soon as some fans may hope.

This fact was first stressed back in November when Kubo did an interview with Natalie. The piece gave the artist space to say his editors greatly overestimated how fast the new season of Burn the Witch would go live. Still, Kubo admitted he is working on the story diligently, and this new interview proves that is very much the case.

