Bleach: Rukia Voice Actress Reacts to Anime’s Reported Return

The anime fandom can handle a lot of news within a day, but today has been a particularly big one. Earlier today, alleged scans from the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump surfaced on social media. It was there fans learned Bleach is set to make an anime return after eight years away, and the news seems to have provoked an interesting response from the actress who voiced Rukia Kuchiki in the English dub.

Over on Twitter, Michelle Ruff addressed the news bulletin after it hit her feed. The actress shared one of the scans reporting on Bleach‘s comeback, and she had the following to share with followers:

“Whaaaa wha whaaaaaa????Is it really true?????”

A fan was quick to show Ruff the full scans to which the actress was blown away by. Another fan said they really hoped to see Ruff reprise her role as Rukia, and the actress admitted she was game to revisiting the character.

For those who are not caught up with this surprise announcement, it began a few weeks back when Bleach confirmed it would hold an anniversary panel at Anime Japan. The event has since been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, but Bleach and several other series confirmed it would hold livestreams to make their big announcements.

Of course, some fans managed to get their hands on Weekly Shonen Jump ahead of its launch, and that is where these new scans have reportedly come from. Major influencers on AniTwitter like Yonkou Productions and Xyro Ken have doubled down on the show’s comeback, leaving Bleach fans stunned by their hard-fought success. After all, the fandom has been rallying for the show’s revival for years now, and Ruff seems just as shocked by this report as they are. Now, the only thing netizens are waiting for is confirmation from Shueisha on the comeback, so you can expect that to come within the week.

How excited are you to see Bleach make an anime comeback?