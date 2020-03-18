Bleach's Big Anime Comeback Is Blowing the Internet's Mind
It has been awhile since fans of Bleach had reason to wild out, but that all changed for the better today. It has been a long time since the anime stepped out with new episodes or chapters to thrill fans; In fact, the anime has been off for eight years now, leaving fans of the Soul Society to languish quietly to the side. But thanks to a brand-new report, it seems Bleach is poised for a new anime and the news has got the Internet losing its mind.
For those needing a little catch-up, here is the deal: Bleach is set to make a comeback shortly. For some time now, rumors have swirled suggesting Bleach would get some sort of OVA or anime order to adapt the manga's final arc. Today, noted anime influencers like Younkou Productions got fans going when they shared scans from the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump which confirm the anime's comeback is happening.
No official word has been given on the announcement, but fans expect the word to come down soon. Bleach was slated to host an anniversary panel at Anime Japan this weekend, but the convention was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bleach confirmed it would still share its big news via a livestream, so the event will surely give more details on this comeback.
For now, fans are taking to social media to celebrate the new anime and all it has to offer. Much of the Bleach fandom has rallied for the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc to be adapted, and they ran into resistance from other pockets of the anime fandom. Now, victory has come to those old-school fans who never gave up the faith as they'll be reunited with Ichigo soon. And as you can see in the slides below, Bleach fans are plenty excited about the reunion.
Are you excited about the anime's long-awaited return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
BANKAI HECK YEAH
#BLEACH2020 Finally after years of waiting Bleach is coming back with the Final Arc being animated😭💪, We get to see all the amazing fights and Bankais to be animated, and also return to the world of Bleach with its awesome character, I'll say again we did it BANKAI!!! pic.twitter.com/Rgr6SRVXuQ— Luis D. Rivera Diaz 🇵🇷 (@LDCyber47) March 18, 2020
Finally, Some Good News
┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓— Afro (@AfroSenju) March 18, 2020
┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃
┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃
BLEACH came back...
┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃
┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃
┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━
Ride or Die
THE REAL ONES HAVE BEEN SUPPORTING BLEACH FOR YEARS 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pfygkgGtrO— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶💔🍓 (@PlatinumEquinox) March 18, 2020
Don't Step On Us
BLEACH ANIME CONFIRMED
BLEACH HATERS = 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/apYwPlVVAx— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶💔🍓 (@PlatinumEquinox) March 18, 2020
Surprise!
Haters:Bleach ain't never coming back that sh-t dead
Kubo/bleach fandom:#BLEACH2020 #Burnthewitch pic.twitter.com/ZxNhs9Ri42— 金木Fiji Trix (@TRLXSTER) March 18, 2020
Rise and Shine
Bleach fans waking up this morning like: pic.twitter.com/vDVruKIMB1— ⚡️Syn⚡️ (@Im_Jus_Tweetin) March 18, 2020
Love to See It
Bleach Stans gonna be on TL all week like: pic.twitter.com/Csq88z84Ig— 5 𝕷𝖊𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖘 𝖔𝖋 𝕯𝖊𝖘𝖕𝖆𝖎𝖗 (@The5thLeaf) March 18, 2020
Welcome Home
GOODMORNING TO ALL BLEACH MUTUALS, WE’RE BACKKKKKKKK #BLEACH2020 pic.twitter.com/YZyW4St0N6— Primus➅ (@Primus6_) March 18, 2020
Slay Us
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG!!— AliMann (@Ali__Tahtah) March 18, 2020
THE BLEACH ANIME IS CONFIRMED TO BE BACK.
I'm hyped AF and cant wait to see adult tosh in action #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/zcDhb0UuTU
Bleach Will Save Us All
The best bleach arc is finna be shown on tv in all its animated glory. pic.twitter.com/r8prQ1LD83— Ali 🍓 (@bleachlore) March 18, 2020
