Bleach Creator Draws Ichigo in Honor of 20th Anniversary

Bleach has been in the news recently, with a big announcement being hinted at in the months to come. With many believing that it will be a new anime for the spin-off series of Bleach: Burn The Witch, fans are anxious to re-enter the world of Shinigami that originally focused on the high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki. With the 20th anniversary for the franchise in full swing, the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo, has given fans a brand new sketch for the orange haired grim reaper that put his sword to work eliminating the ghostly enemies dubbed Hollows.

Bleach unfortunately ended on something of a sour note, with a lack of enthusiasm for the series causing it to be canceled in both its manga and anime. As fans hope for the series to make something of a return, rumors have begun to whirl with regards to a spin-off story that focuses on a handful of witches that live in the universe of Soul Society. While this story doesn’t focus on Ichigo Kurosaki and his Bankai, it still gives fans a brand new look into a fresh aspect of the series that would work well as an OVA to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the latest sketch from the creator of Bleach, also noting that some big announcements are on the way for the Shinigami universe as well as a new manga created by Tite Kubo that will be released next year:

Tite Kubo announced to launch the 20th anniversary project of BLEACH and to reveal a brand new manga on the event AnimeJapan 2020 on 21 March. pic.twitter.com/1ulz4tCj1n — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) January 29, 2020

With a live action feature length film under its belt, we are hoping to see the world of Soul Society resurrected through a new anime at some point in time and all signs are pointing to this being the case!

What do you think of this new sketch of Ichigo from the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Soul Society!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.