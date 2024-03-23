Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Part 3 With Special Music Video

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning for Part 3 of its final arc anime later this year, and the anime is hyping up just how much has gone down already with a special music video! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War surprisingly made its massive comeback to screens a couple of years ago with the long awaited adaptation of the final arc for Tite Kubo's original manga release. The final arc then continued with its second wave of episodes last year, and is poised to return for its third wave of episodes some time later this year as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be showing off the next phase of the fight between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach's Sternritter forces when it returns later this year, but the anime is celebrating all of the big moments the Soul Reapers have had in the first two cours thus far with a special music video. Showing off "Reaper" as performed by SennaRin, this special music video was released over the Anime Japan 2024 weekend to help hype up the new episodes coming in 2024. Check it out below:

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time later this year. A release window or date has yet to be announced for these episodes, however, but it will be picking up with the next phase of the fight between Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Sternritter members as Ichigo Kurosaki and his crew make their way up to the Royal Palace area.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began before it ends.

