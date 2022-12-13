Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Killed Another Big Soul Reaper

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War is preparing to bring its first cours to a close, but before this finale hits following the disastrous fight against the Wandenreich, it would seem that a major player that sprang from the mind of creator Tite Kubo has passed this mortal coil. With Kenpachi fighting against Unohana in a bid to raise the former's strength to fight against Yhwach and his forces in the Sternritter, and Ichigo and Renji learning new skills far from the Soul Society, even outside of the Wandenreich, Shinigami can die.

Not only did this latest episode see Unohana, the original Kenpachi and member of the thirteen captains that helped create the Soul Society, face down Kenpachi in a bid to help him learn to wield his Bankai, but it also explored the past between the two. Earlier in her career, she was confronted with the man who would become Kenpachi as a child, and despite his young age, the latter was more than a match for the Shinigami. In fighting against Kenpachi, Unohana realized that she had to leave everything on the line when it came to unlocking her opponent's true strength, and she certainly did.

R.I.P. Kenpachi

Unfortunately, the original Kenpachi, Unohana, was killed during her battle with the man who would take her name, bidding farewell to her most beloved foe, with the current Kenpachi managing to hear a voice from his sword that might just be his long-awaited Bankai awakening:

The upcoming finale for Bleach's first cours of its big anime comeback will be an hour long, and the series has yet to announce when the Thousand Year Blood War Arc will resume. However, fans will have plenty to look forward to as the season has confirmed that it will be over fifty episodes long, and based on the events taking place in the manga, there is plenty more death to come.

Tite Kubo has yet to confirm if the manga will return with new chapters, following the special one-shot that landed last year and showed us the Soul Society years following the Blood War's conclusion, though based on the resurgence of the Shonen franchise, it's becoming more likely.

