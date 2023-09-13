Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Episode 23

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has certainly lived up to its name so far, as the supernatural shonen's return to the small screen for some of the most brutal battles that the Soul Society has faced to date. With the previous installment seeing a battle featuring zombies in the employ of the Soul Reapers and the Wandenreich, the undead fight will continue in episode 23. Studio Pierrot has released new images to give fans a look at the current fight that is playing out for the fate of the Shinigami.

When last we left the Soul Society, the Shinigami who might be the creepiest Soul Reaper of all time, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, revealed that his opponent, Giselle Gewelle, isn't the only one who could bring former opponents back from the dead. Revealing that he had saved the bodies of a number of Arrancar who had perished during previous storylines, Kurotsuchi might still be outnumbered, but the power that resides in these walking corpses is nothing to sneeze at. Unfortunately for the Soul Reapers, it seems as though Gewelle also had a major ace up her sleeve as she reveals she has a zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya at her beck and call. The Marching of The Zombies has set the stage for one of the biggest conflicts of the Blood War to date.

March Out The Zombies Again

Bleach's second cours, "Separation", will come to an end on September 30th this month. So far, the latest storyline has lived up to its name as Uryu Ishida has thrown in his lot with Yhwach and the Sternritter. While Ichigo and his friends from Earth believe that Ishida has a good reason to join with the Soul Society's most powerful foes, only time will tell just what the Quincy is up to.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Luckily, when "Separation" comes to an end, there are still two additional cours in the future of the Thousand-Year Blood War. Bleach's comeback to the small screen was something that many shonen fans didn't expect, as both the anime and the manga ended years prior to the Soul Society's revival. As creator Tite Kubo created a new manga entry with "Breathes of Hell", there might be more stories focusing on Ichigo and his fellow swordsmen in the future.

What has been your favorite fight of the Blood War so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Soul Society.