Bleach Sparks Viral Hashtag Following Anime Backlash

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have kicked off a viral hashtag campaign in support of the staff behind the anime following a controversial backlash sparked by the events of the anime's newest episode! With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally bringing the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga to life in the anime after over a decade of fans waiting to see it in action, the anime has brought some of these long awaited moments to life. But at the same time, it has also chosen to skip over some of the unimportant events from the manga in order to deliver a more concise version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

This resulted in the removal of an infamous moment involving Orihime Inoue, where Ichigo Kurosaki and the others comment on the nature of her makeover for the final arc of the series, being removed from the anime with the airing of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22. Together with some of the other absences that fans wanted to see, it started an unfortunate backlash as some of the audience started to complain directly to those behind the anime for one reason or another.

But Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have since begun rallying even more to support the anime's staff with a new viral hashtag campaign, #Thank_you_to_all_Bleach_staff where they are taking to social media to share their love of how the anime's gone down so far. Read on to see what fans are saying in support of Bleach's anime run, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!