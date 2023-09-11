Bleach Sparks Viral Hashtag Following Anime Backlash
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have sparked a new viral hashtag thanking the anime's staff following a controversial backlash.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have kicked off a viral hashtag campaign in support of the staff behind the anime following a controversial backlash sparked by the events of the anime's newest episode! With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally bringing the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga to life in the anime after over a decade of fans waiting to see it in action, the anime has brought some of these long awaited moments to life. But at the same time, it has also chosen to skip over some of the unimportant events from the manga in order to deliver a more concise version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.
This resulted in the removal of an infamous moment involving Orihime Inoue, where Ichigo Kurosaki and the others comment on the nature of her makeover for the final arc of the series, being removed from the anime with the airing of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22. Together with some of the other absences that fans wanted to see, it started an unfortunate backlash as some of the audience started to complain directly to those behind the anime for one reason or another.
But Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have since begun rallying even more to support the anime's staff with a new viral hashtag campaign, #Thank_you_to_all_Bleach_staff where they are taking to social media to share their love of how the anime's gone down so far. Read on to see what fans are saying in support of Bleach's anime run, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
"Thank You for Working Hard"
Thank you for working hard on such a great project like Bleach 🔥 #Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff pic.twitter.com/RTLPeLHuCb— Dani | Bleach 🩸 (@ichigod22) September 11, 2023
"Thanks for Giving Peak"
Thanks for the giving peak 🔥🛐#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staffpic.twitter.com/DfX9LJpMAB— Mega Kajal (@UniqueF_KajalA) September 10, 2023
Dreams Fulfilled
#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff— sizel (@sizel13) September 11, 2023
Thank u all for full filing our dream pic.twitter.com/jqylGnHNJJ
"One of the Greatest Anime Comebacks of All Time"
#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff for one of the greatest anime comeback of all time with such a great dedication, really a passion project 🙏🏼— ʜᴇᴀᴛʜᴇɴ (@h_eathen) September 11, 2023
how can someone has the audacity to call this masterpiece bad
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 – pic.twitter.com/e8RQ6j5Qy9
"Extremely Special"
This series for me is extremely special and to see the TYBW in its glory has truly been a joy to experience. I'm happy & grateful with what we're getting and with how the staff are able to deliver such a fantastic adaptation. Thank you. #Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff pic.twitter.com/EGwE7hc8FL— 🌗 (@TensaLala) September 11, 2023
Lucky to Even Have It
#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff, we're lucky to even have the TYBW anime at all. To think it's already provided us with such incredible spectacles as Yamamoto vs Yhwach, Rukia's Bankai, and more, is a testament to the talent of everyone working on it. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/vJvE0WC49A— MrTommo2304 (@MrTommo2304YT) September 11, 2023
Thank You for Orihime
#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff for animating my gorgeous lady orihime inoue & give me these flawless shots of her 🥹🫶💖🍞🌸💘🌻🧸💗👑#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/fB1F6CnpMl— ⭐ D_D ⭐ (@imadoubled) September 11, 2023
We've Already Gotten So Many Good Scenes
Since people have been complaining about the animation in Bleach here’s a short thread of some of the most beautifully animated scenes from cour 2#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff pic.twitter.com/qUx2YBH8TR— Samureye💫 (@Sxmureye) September 11, 2023
"Thanks for the Passion"
Thanks for the passion and hard work #Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff pic.twitter.com/u5oBXJmXC0— bread__ (@breAd184749) September 10, 2023
"Do Not Listen to These Haters"
#Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff
Thank you, Do not listen to these haters keep going. pic.twitter.com/nV0r03hS0Z— 𝐃𝐀𝟕𝐌 (@Red9z2) September 10, 2023