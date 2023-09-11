Bleach Sparks Viral Hashtag Following Anime Backlash

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have sparked a new viral hashtag thanking the anime's staff following a controversial backlash.

By Nick Valdez

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have kicked off a viral hashtag campaign in support of the staff behind the anime following a controversial backlash sparked by the events of the anime's newest episode! With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally bringing the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga to life in the anime after over a decade of fans waiting to see it in action, the anime has brought some of these long awaited moments to life. But at the same time, it has also chosen to skip over some of the unimportant events from the manga in order to deliver a more concise version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. 

This resulted in the removal of an infamous moment involving Orihime Inoue, where Ichigo Kurosaki and the others comment on the nature of her makeover for the final arc of the series, being removed from the anime with the airing of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22. Together with some of the other absences that fans wanted to see, it started an unfortunate backlash as some of the audience started to complain directly to those behind the anime for one reason or another. 

But Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans have since begun rallying even more to support the anime's staff with a new viral hashtag campaign, #Thank_you_to_all_Bleach_staff where they are taking to social media to share their love of how the anime's gone down so far. Read on to see what fans are saying in support of Bleach's anime run, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! 

"Thank You for Working Hard"

prevnext

"Thanks for Giving Peak"

prevnext

Dreams Fulfilled

prevnext

"One of the Greatest Anime Comebacks of All Time"

prevnext

"Extremely Special"

prevnext

Lucky to Even Have It

prevnext

Thank You for Orihime

prevnext

We've Already Gotten So Many Good Scenes

prevnext

"Thanks for the Passion"

prevnext

"Do Not Listen to These Haters"

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of