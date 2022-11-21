Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts New Ending for Episode 7: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now making its way through the climax of the first real fight in between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the newest episode of the series capped things off with a special new ending theme sequence specifically made for it! The previous episode saw Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto unleashing his full strength against the Sternritter leader Yhwach, and it unfortunately came to an end with Yamamoto's loss. The newest episode of the series confirmed this to be the case, but also made sure to bring in some materials exclusive to the anime's version of the arc.

Tite Kubo's original version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc mentioned how Yamamoto used to lead a much different type of 13 Court Guard Squads when they had first fought against the Sternritter, but with the anime now bringing a more complete version of this arc to life, fans actually got to see these first Captains for the very first time. To celebrate, Episode 7 had a special ending theme sequence and you can check it out below as shared by Viz Media:

Why Does Episode 7 Have a Special Ending?

Episode 7 marks a major turning point in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as it ends the first major conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter. It's only the first battle in a much longer war to come, but it's been made clear that the Quincies are going to be a lot tougher of an enemy that the fan favorite fighters have ever faced. Perhaps they'll need to take a cue from the much more violent, much stronger version of the captains from years ago.

A special new inclusion for the anime, fans finally got to see the legendary first line up in Yamamoto's 13 Court Guard Squad captains. They are just as vicious as Yhwach had teased, and it turns out they are so cool that the anime had to honor these former captains with a special new ending theme that showed each of their unique designs one more time.

It's yet to be revealed whether or not we'll get to see them in action again in the future, but as for now the anime has already gone the extra mile. What did you think of the special ending for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!