Bleach Teases Major Update With New Episode Title

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has taken the anime world by storm, with the first handful of episodes hitting the ground floor running with the Wandenreich's arrival and the Soul Society trying desperately to stay alive as they battle the nefarious Quincy family branch. With the last episode seeing the Shinigami suffering a major casualty as one of their strongest has been taken from the battlefield, the title for the next installment has arrived and considering the events of episode six, episode seven is hinting at a rough time for our heroes.

Following Yhwach defeating Kenpachi in a one-on-one fight, the head of the Soul Society, Yamamoto, entered the fray and had a battle with the Wandenreich leader that might go down in history as one of Bleach's most brutal and explosive battles to date. With the elderly Soul Reaper unleashing his Bankai for the first time, which set a large area on fire while also allowing Yamamoto to employ those who fell before him as his skeleton army, things were looking good for the Shinigami, but unfortunately, this view didn't last. With the Yhwach that Yamamoto was battling revealed to be a doppelganger, the true Sternritter leader unleashed his power, stole the Soul Society leader's Bankai, and cut through the old man, leaving our heroes in a terrible situation.

Bleach: The Dark War

The seventh episode title for Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War is "Born In The Dark", hinting at rough times ahead for the Soul Society following the tragic loss of their leader and the countless Reapers that have been eliminated by the Wandenreich since the start of their assault.

This latest anime season will reportedly be split into four cours, running over fifty episodes to help in running through the manga arc that was originally seen as the last hurrah for Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends. Last year, creator Tite Kubo released a special manga chapter that saw Ichigo and company years following the Blood War's conclusion, and with the installment ending on quite the cliffhanger, there is certainly a possibility that the Soul Society might be returning to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in the future.

