Bleach Cliffhanger Welcomes Back a Familiar Villain

Today, fans were introduced to one of the biggest Bleach episodes of all time. The anime promised netizens it would go big with its battle this week, and Studio Pierrot did not disappoint. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War pitted Yhwach against Yamamoto in the best way, but that is not all the show did. Episode six ended with a huge cliffhanger, and it brought a major villain back to center stage.

So of course, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Read on with caution!

For those who are caught up with the anime, you will know episode six redefined high stakes for the Soul Society. Yamamoto and Yhwach were finally able to fight face-to-face in a completely scorching fight. In the end, not even the Gotei 13 leader could stop Yhwach as the Quincy general did kill the Soul Reaper. The battle's outcome left fans stunned as you can imagine, and that feeling only grew when Aizen appeared at the end of episode six.

Wait, Aizen Is Back?

You did read that right, by the way. Sosuke Aizen is back, and Bleach fans aren't sure how to feel about the comeback. After being beaten by Ichigo and sealed away years ago, Aizen is ready to play another role in Bleach. It seems the villain has been stored away somewhere strange following his defeat, and there is no doubt he has spent his time in jail scheming. The only question is whether Aizen will side with Yhwach or perhaps strike a deal with the Gotei 13 to form an alliance.

SŌSUKE AIZEN, ONE OF THE BEST ANTAGONIST IN ANIME HISTORY IS BACK!! pic.twitter.com/AICKunRiGe — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 14, 2022

For now, all we know is that Aizen is back, and it has been some years since we have seen the villain. If the Soul Society thinks things are rough with Yhwach around, the Gotei 13 should just wait until Aizen undoubtedly makes his way to the surface. The rogue Soul Reaper turned the afterlife upside down once before so there is no doubt whatsoever he can do it again.

