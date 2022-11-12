Bleach Creator Teases His Original Work on Thousand Year Blood War

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has seen the Wandenreich arriving to eliminate members of both the Soul Society and the Arrancar, with the branch of the Qunicies proving their strength in record time. With the anime adaptation bringing back Ichigo and his friends after a long absence, creator Tite Kubo has confirmed the work that he is putting into the new season. The new episodes have seen some major casualties across the board for the Shinigami, and things are only going to get bloodier as the latest season continues.

Tite Kubo hasn't confirmed that he will be returning to Bleach's manga any time soon, though last year saw a surprise one-shot that certainly left the impression that we might see Ichigo and the Soul Society return to Weekly Shonen Jump in the future. In the one-shot special, it was revealed that when a Shinigami becomes too powerful and perishes, their energy, and their souls, must be sent to the underworld in order to maintain the balance of the afterlife. With the Shinigami Captains banished to hell, they have an ax to grind with the Soul Reapers and it seems as though an older Ichigo might be facing off with these former allies.

Bleach: Tite Blood War

Tite Kubo recently confirmed that he is writing "some" of the original content that is taking place in the Thousand Year Blood War's anime adaptation, sharing that he also helps in creating the poems that take place at the end of each episode and some spoken words that had never found their way into the manga.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was the last major storyline of Bleach's original run in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the finale considered by many anime fans to be the last that we'd ever see from Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society. The current anime season will have over fifty episodes to its name, though it has yet to be confirmed whether the anime and manga will continue by taking advantage of this hot streak.

Have you been enjoying the Thousand Year Blood War Arc so far? Do you think that Bleach will continue with new stories when the fight against the Wandenreich has come to an end?