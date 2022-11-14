Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Yamamoto's Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just dropped its new episode, and honestly? It is one of the anime's most intense updates of all time. After years of waiting, the anime stepped up its game this week by bringing Yamamoto to the front. The captain is ready to take Yhwach down, and to do so, the Gotei 13 leader revealed his Bankai at last.

So obviously, there are spoilers below for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Proceed with caution!

Of course, Bleach brought anime fans up to speed with Yamamoto today as the Soul Reaper stepped to Yhwach. The pair are seen as the leaders of their respective teams, and Yamamoto has given teases of his full power before. After all, his Shikai was devastating against Aizen, but it is nothing in comparison to Yamamoto's Bankai.

What Is Yamamoto's Bankai?

As the latest episode of Bleach taught up, the captain's Bankai is called Zanka no Tachi. The movie allows Yamamoto the power of the sun to put in the simplest terms. According to Unohana, Yamamoto's Bankai could likely incinerate the entirety of the Soul Society if it were to be used for too long. The flames that come from the captain's blade are clear they've become so hot, and the Zanka no Tachi clothes Yamamoto in the flames of the Sun. So as you can see, the Bankai is wild.

According to lore, the fiery Bankai cuts things out of existence with its sheer heat. After all, the move is said to produce heat upwards of 15 million degrees. At its most powerful, Yamamoto's Bankai can even summon the dead he's killed with his Zanpakuto to control in battle. So if the flames weren't enough, well – the captain can even command the dead.

This Bankai has kept fans on edge for ages as Bleach took years to show what Yamamoto can do. It is easy to see why the man was made the Gotei 13 leader, but in the end, not even his Bankai was enough to stop the Soul Society invasion. Yhwach did manage to kill the Soul Reaper by the end of episode six. And now? Well, there is no telling where the afterlife is going to do next.

