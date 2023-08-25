Bleach Cosplay Adapts Ichigo's Blood War Look

Bleach's Thousand Year-Blood War Arc has put Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society through some rough times. As the Sternritter has returned to fight the Soul Reapers for a devastating second round, the Shinigami are finding ways to make sure that they emerge victorious in the face of overwhelming odds. The fight for Soul Society's future is raging on in the anime adaptation, but Ichigo Kurosaki is still racing to the battlefield as one cosplayer as highlighted the upcoming look for the substitute Soul Reaper.

In the latest episode of Bleach's anime comeback, we witness a major moment that didn't involve Ichigo, but rather, the hardened swordsman known as Kenpachi. Fighting against a member of the Wandenreich who had the ability to transform his imagination into reality, Gremmy was a seemingly unbeatable opponent until he came into contact with one of the most ruthless members of the Soul Society. During this altercation, anime viewers were able to see Kenpachi's Shikai for the first time as his strength was more than enough to overcome Gremmy's wild abilities. While the Soul Society has certainly been able to hold its own in the latest round, Ichigo's arrival might just tip the scales in their favorite following his recent training.

Ichigo Comeback Before The Blood War

Yhwach is unlike any opponent that Ichigo Kurosaki has ever faced in his Soul Reaper career, which is really saying something when he's faced down the likes of Aizen in the past. The leader of the Wandenreich has managed to take down the likes of Kenpachi and Yamamoto so far, meaning that Ichigo has quite a mountain to climb. Needless to say, the Blood War is going to spill plenty more blood before its finale.

Despite the groundswell surrounding Ichigo Kurosaki's recent anime comeback, Pierrot has yet to confirm what the future holds for Bleach once the Thousand Year Blood War comes to an end. In the past, franchise creator Tite Kubo created a one-shot that explored the Soul Society's lives years following the fight against the Sternritter. Despite the shonen's popularity, the future remains uncertain for the Soul Society across the board.

