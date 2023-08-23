Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 21 Debuts Synopsis, First Stills

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is rolling out new episodes this summer, and its second cour has kept our heroes on their toes. While Ichigo began training around the Soul Palace, the Soul Society came under attack once again by Yhwach’s forces, and now episode 21 is about to pit the Quincy leader against a familiar face.

And who might that face belong to? You may be able to guess. After all, Ichigo is done with his training now, and he’s making a beeline for the Shinigami war front.

As you can see above, a slew of stills were released for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 21, and it breaks down a number of fighters. From Ichigo vs Yhwach to Rukia and Byakuya, the whole gang is here. We can even see Kenpachi’s new foes in one shot courtesy of Candace and her crew. After all, the four ladies are devoted for Yhwach’s cause, and they are ready to rain hell upon the Soul Society on his orders.

Of course, this first look at Bleach’s new episode was paired with a synopsis. So for those interested, you can read the blurb of “The Headless Star” below:

“Kenpachi is struck by Candace’s lightning attack for a short time after defeating Gremmy. Aiming at Kenpachi, who is a special force, Minnya, Giselle, and Liltotto also father. The fierce attack by the four of them destroys the area as they prey on the Shinigami. Rukia and Byakuya sense a change in Kenpachi’s spiritual pressure, and at the same time, they sense another familiar pressure approaching from above. Then as if he was waiting for the Lord of Reiatsu to descend into the Soul Society, Yhwach begins to act.”

Clearly, Bleach has a lot on its plate right now, and its anime is about to heat up with Yhwach’s next battle. Ichigo is ready to face the Quincy overlord, but even with this recent training, fans aren’t sure how Ichigo is going to fare against Yhwach. After all, the Quincy managed to kill Captain Yamamoto despite his immense strength, so fans will have to tune in to see how Ichigo does in battle.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the anime is available to watch on Hulu as well as Disney+ in select regions. For more details on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. Find out why Tite Kubo’s Bleach has become an international manga smash-hit!”

What do you make of this latest Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War update? Are you keeping up with the anime?