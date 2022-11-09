Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Lets Loose With Kenpachi's Gory Fighting

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully introduced Kenpachi Zaraki into the new anime series after a decade of missing in action, and the captain has exploded back into the fight as he lets loose with a gorier fighting style than ever seen before! The first few episodes of the new anime have unleashed a powerful group of Quincies known as the Sternritter as they have invaded the Soul Society. Each of the captains have been facing these foes and have found themselves struggling against them more than they had expected, but it's been a much different kind of run for Kenpachi.

Kenpachi was one of the characters fans were excited to see most in the anime taking on the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series, and the newest episode of the series has fully revealed why fans had been so anxious as he easily tore through three of the powerful Sternritter. Ignoring much of their abilities with the same kind of full frontal brutality that made him a fearsome foe in the past, Kenpachi is allowed to get very gory in the new series teasing the kind of bloodshed he'll lead to as the anime continues.

How Does Kenpachi Return in Bleach's New Anime

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues some of the captains' struggles against their Sternritter opponents, but hilariously reveals that Kenpachi has quickly killed three of the invaders while everyone else had been struggling with one. Revealing that he easily took down an opponent that turned into a giant gorilla but cutting him in half, then he killed another who had some kind of power using their words by ripping out their throat, and then another that copied his own abilities.

It's the kind of battle maniac level of Kenpachi that fans fell in love with before, but much more violent in order to fit the darker tone and higher stakes of the final arc of the series. Now he's challenging the leader of the Sternritter overall, so it might not end in the same bloody way, but it's certainly a good tease of the kind of violence Kenpachi will be unleashing over the rest of the series moving forward.

