Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Finally Brings Kenpachi Back to the Fight

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully unleashed the war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies' Sternritter forces, and the newest episode of the series has finally set up Kenpachi Zaraki's full return to action. The new anime series has been well received by fans with its first few episodes thus far as the fan favorite Soul Reaper Captains to the scene after many years of waiting, but there were some major names still missing from the action. As the series continues to build out all of the fights we will see, we're finally getting to see more of the Captains show off their power.

Kenpachi had been seen briefly in the first few episodes of the series thus far, but things have been changed with the newest episode as he fully returns to the center of the action. Apparently quickly disposing of many of the Sternritters that the other Captains had been struggling against, Kenpachi is already gearing up for his next major fight. It seems like his first battle of the arc is against the major foe leading the Sternritter overall, Ywhach, as seen in the newest episode:

Kenpachi being badass, showing up on his "majesty's" doorstep with his subordinates' corpses and casually explaining how he slaughtered them pic.twitter.com/vuz3MqIOlu — 💖🌸Jadey 🇯🇲♀️🌸💖 (@MoodyChika) November 7, 2022

Who is Kenpachi's First Major Opponent in the New Bleach Anime?

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues some of the fights we had seen set up in the previous episodes, but also gives fans a look at more of the unfolding battlefields in the rest of Soul Society. One of these updates reveals that Kenpachi has been looking for a strong opponent, and quickly dispatched three of the Sternritter with seemingly tough abilities to deal with. But being Kenpachi, he tore through all three of them with relative ease.

But given that he's also been unsatisfied with his fights so far, he instantly pins Ywhach as the opponent he wanted to face the most. The last thing we get to see of him is his attacking the Sterrnritter leader who in turn blocks Kenpachi's attack with his arm. It's setting up Kenpachi for some highly anticipated action as the anime continues, so now is the time to catch the new anime as it streams with Hulu.

