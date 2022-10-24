Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Introduces the Quincy's Final Form

Monday is here, and the start of the new week has brought anime lovers a fine gift. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, after all. The franchise rolled out an update this morning that follows up with Ichigo in Hueco Mundo. And by the end of episode three, fans are introduced to an all-new power the Quincy use as a last resort.

So of course, there are spoilers below for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Please proceed with caution if you aren't caught up with the anime or manga! We're about to break down Quilge Opie's power, and the Quincy: Letzt Stil has a lot to unpack.

What Is the Final Form?

As Ichigo and Quilge fight in Hueco Mundo, it becomes clear our hero is strong, but his Quincy foe is just as powerful. Still, Ywach's soldier is cornered at one point, and Ichigo forces Quilge to unlock his final form. According to the man, the power is known as Letzt Stil, and it allows any Quincy of a certain pedigree to unlock their final form.

According to Quilge, the Letzt Stil is seen as an outdated power boost, but it is extremely effective. It is activated once a Quincy removes their Sanrei Glove so they can collect Reishi well beyond their normal limits. Obviously, this grants them extreme power, and Quincy like Quilge unlock special abilities when they use Letzt Stil. But after the technique is used, a Quincy's powers are sealed as a self-preservation ploy. Those powers can be regained in some cases, but in most, the use of Letzt Stil is a death sentence to any Quincy's powers.

Clearly, Ichigo is enough of a threat to warrant Quilge to use the form, so that is a point in our hero's favor. However, not all Soul Reapers are as strong as Ichigo, and Ywach has more soldiers like Quilge just itching to slaughter Shinigami at his command.

