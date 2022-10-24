Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals How Terrifying the Quincies Really Are

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully kicked off the fight between Ichigo Kurosaki and the mysterious enemies previously revealed to be Quincies, and now the newest episode has revealed how terrifying this group can be! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series kicked off its run with an attack on the Soul Society by a mysterious new enemy that could steal Bankai. Taking this to the next level was the fact that they also attacked Hueco Mundo, and quickly took it over thanks to their power. But that was only the beginning of what the Quincies will do moving forward.

With the previous episode ending with Ichigo kicking off his first fight with one of these Quincies, the newest episode confirms this is the case as Ichigo quickly figures out that they are moving much in the same way Uryu Ishiha does. But these new Quincies are much different that Uryu ever was thanks to the debut of their full transformation known as the "Voll Stern Dich" (or "Vollstandig," from the original manga English translations). And it gives this first enemy a scary new kind of power.

What is the Power of the Voll Stern Dich?

Quilge Opie starts his fight with Ichigo in Episode 3 of the series, and through the fight he remains confident that none of Ichigo's attacks will close the gap in their powers and abilities. It's soon shown that his confidence comes from a very real place as he is able to tap into all of the Reishi within Hueco Mundo and the people in it when he uses his attacks. Unleashing the Voll Stern Dich then takes this to the next level as it acts much like a vacuum that not only steals power but changes Opie's form as a result too.

Taking on a much more monstrous visage when he absorbs the Tres Bestias' combined powers, Opie then gets far stronger and harder to take down. Ichigo's up to the challenge of course, but this is only a demonstration of the kinds of terrifying powers that the Quincies have at their disposal and will only be the first of many majorly scary transformations and abilities that we'll see over the course of the final arc.

How do you feel about seeing the Quincies' Voll Stern Dich finally brought to life in the anime? Excited to see more of these powers in the coming episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!