Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Introduces an All-New Squad

Bleach Monday is back, and of course, that means there is a new episode of the anime out for fans to enjoy. As you can imagine, all eyes were on the anime today following Ichigo's bout with Yhwach, and you can hardly blame them. The Soul Society is fraying at the seams, and its leaders are scattered if not dead. And so this week, well – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took the time to introduce a new squad to the world.

The update came courtesy of Squad Zero, or as the English dub puts it, the Royal Special Task Force. In the wake of Yhwach's assault, the group is brought center stage, and fans are given the lowdown on what this group does.

BLEACH TYBW DIVISION ZERO pic.twitter.com/NBGR9o5ga0 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 28, 2022

Squad Zero Explained

According to this latest episode of Bleach, this secret squad has been kept away from audiences for good reason. Its entire reason for existing is to protect the Soul King, the absolute ruler of the afterlife. Squad Zero also protects the Royal Family and the Royal Palace at large.

READ MORE: Bleach Creator Details Their Involvement With Thousand-Year Blood War Anime | Bleach Creator Releases New Art of The First Soul Reapers

As for the members, the Royal Guard is made up of Shinigami who made major contributions to the Soul Society. The Soul King brought them into his personal security team, and currently, there are five total members. Ichibe Hyosube, Tenjiro Kirinji, Kirio Hikifune, Oetsu Nimaiya, and Senjumaru Shutara make up the group. And up until now, the Soul King demanded the team stay out of affairs led by the Gotei 13. Now, that mandate is changing, and it is because of Yhwach's upheaval of all balance in the afterlife.

