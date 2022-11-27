Bleach Creator Addresses Their Role in Thousand-Year Blood War Anime

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off its new anime with some big changes from how the manga's version of the events had unfolded, and the original creator has addressed their role on the production of the new anime as a result. It's been over ten decades since the original anime run was cancelled, and thus it has been just as long since fans have been waiting to see how the final arc of the manga could look in motion. At the same time, it turns out someone included in that is the original creator, Tite Kubo, himself too.

Kubo is at a much different stage as a creator than he was all those years ago, and it turns out that the creator is very involved in pretty much each stage of the process. Speaking about it in a recent interview about the production of the series (as spotted by @shonenleaks on Twitter), Kubo often offers many suggestions to the new anime's director and team about how they can better show off the work and tap into the flow of the story overall.

How is Bleach's Creator Helping the New Anime?

"The first step is to determine the overall flow and how much of each story will be included in each episode," Kubo began to explain with his involvement in the new series. "It was at that stage of series composition. At that time, I also informed them of my requests. For example, I told them that they could cut comedy scenes as they seem fit. In an animation with sound, if the comedy is the same as the original work, it would destroy the atmosphere. After that, we check the script for each episode and tell them, 'I want this part to be like this,' or 'I want this scene to be included,' etc as appropriate. I'm wondering if it's okay to be so opinionated."

It seems like Kubo's playing a big role at making each new episode, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the new series to see how much the creator is influencing the anime's big comeback! If you wanted to check out Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as it airs new episodes, the first several episodes of the new series are now streaming on Hulu in North America (with an English dub available a few episodes behind as well) and Disney+ in international territories.

